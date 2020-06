Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out this stand-alone unit with 3bed/2bath in the highly sought after Torrance Unified School District. This detached duplex unit comes with inside laundry area and two car garage. Features included laminate wood floor throughout all rooms, granite kitchen countertop, and spacious living room. Freshly painted and ready to move in.