3209 Carolwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This delightful newly remodeled home in Country Hills. Spectacular city view from almost every room. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom and one bath downstairs and master bedroom and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Entry level with large living room, family room and dining area. Newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless LG dishwasher, GE Monogram 5 burner stove, Double Oven, granite countertops, and recessed lighting, eating area, and sliding door to the patio and private serene backyard landscaped. Beautiful wood floors on the first floor and new carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. High ceiling living room with fireplace. Entry has direct access to the 2 car garage with roll top door. Conveniently located within a short distance of the Country Hills Shopping Center and beautiful De Portola Park, restaurants, banks and other services. Within award-winning Walteria Elementary, Richardson Middle and South High School boundaries. Ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry, no pets,