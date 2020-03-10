All apartments in Torrance
3209 Carolwood Lane
3209 Carolwood Lane

3209 Carolwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Carolwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This delightful newly remodeled home in Country Hills. Spectacular city view from almost every room. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom and one bath downstairs and master bedroom and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Entry level with large living room, family room and dining area. Newly remodeled kitchen with Stainless LG dishwasher, GE Monogram 5 burner stove, Double Oven, granite countertops, and recessed lighting, eating area, and sliding door to the patio and private serene backyard landscaped. Beautiful wood floors on the first floor and new carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. High ceiling living room with fireplace. Entry has direct access to the 2 car garage with roll top door. Conveniently located within a short distance of the Country Hills Shopping Center and beautiful De Portola Park, restaurants, banks and other services. Within award-winning Walteria Elementary, Richardson Middle and South High School boundaries. Ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry, no pets,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Carolwood Lane have any available units?
3209 Carolwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Carolwood Lane have?
Some of 3209 Carolwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Carolwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Carolwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Carolwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Carolwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3209 Carolwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Carolwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3209 Carolwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Carolwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Carolwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3209 Carolwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Carolwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3209 Carolwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Carolwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Carolwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
