320 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Summer all year round! Oceanfront views from panoramic windows make for the perfect home for beach lovers and whale watchers alike. Brazilian hardwood floors, open floor plan and spacious living room and kitchen allow you to entertain, watch the sunset while cooking dinner, or simply embrace the fresh ocean breeze from your living room. This home is a two story condominium accessed through a friendly neighborhood patio and secure private parking for two cars in the garage. Laundry in the unit, the master has a private patio and there is a bedroom on the upper level as well. Tons of storage space, the closets allow for clever use and there is a great shoe collection storage unit under the stairs that is a must see! All bedrooms have their own bathroom complete with beautifully designed sinks and showers. Call for an appointment to view this wonderful opportunity soon.