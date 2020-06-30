All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
320 Paseo De La Playa
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

320 Paseo De La Playa

320 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Location

320 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summer all year round! Oceanfront views from panoramic windows make for the perfect home for beach lovers and whale watchers alike. Brazilian hardwood floors, open floor plan and spacious living room and kitchen allow you to entertain, watch the sunset while cooking dinner, or simply embrace the fresh ocean breeze from your living room. This home is a two story condominium accessed through a friendly neighborhood patio and secure private parking for two cars in the garage. Laundry in the unit, the master has a private patio and there is a bedroom on the upper level as well. Tons of storage space, the closets allow for clever use and there is a great shoe collection storage unit under the stairs that is a must see! All bedrooms have their own bathroom complete with beautifully designed sinks and showers. Call for an appointment to view this wonderful opportunity soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
320 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 320 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
320 Paseo De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 320 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 320 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 320 Paseo De La Playa offers parking.
Does 320 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Paseo De La Playa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 320 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 320 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 320 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.

