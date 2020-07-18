3111 Singingwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, quite, clean, upgraded 3 bed, 3 bath home in Country Hills area. Home features Fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open to the family room. Huge back yard with beautiful flowers and fruit trees. De Portola Park is near by and view of city and park from back yard are beautiful. Award-winning schools area. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainments. Newer refrigerator, washer and dryer are for tenant to use but no warranty. No pets, no smoking allowed. It's a must see! Owner prefer a long term lease.