All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3030 Lazy Meadow Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

3030 Lazy Meadow Drive

3030 Lazy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3030 Lazy Meadow Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Country Hills just steps from De Portola Park. Open and spacious feel, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and baths, new carpet throughout and new hardwood in dining room. Living area, master (with large balcony) and 2nd bedroom upstairs. Cozy fireplace in the living room, kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Family room off the kitchen with large built in and access to backyard and private pool. Large bedroom and attached bath on ground floor. Direct access from garage, lots of storage, great location and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have any available units?
3030 Lazy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Lazy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Lazy Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles