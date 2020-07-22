3030 Lazy Meadow Drive

Amenities

Located in Country Hills just steps from De Portola Park. Open and spacious feel, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and baths, new carpet throughout and new hardwood in dining room. Living area, master (with large balcony) and 2nd bedroom upstairs. Cozy fireplace in the living room, kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Family room off the kitchen with large built in and access to backyard and private pool. Large bedroom and attached bath on ground floor. Direct access from garage, lots of storage, great location and schools!