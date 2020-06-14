2891 Maricopa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful detached home in the gated community, Belmar. This detached home has the largest floor plan and is move in ready. There are hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, den, large master suite with huge walk in closet and Jacuzzi tub, separate laundry room, and additional room and bath on the third level that can be an additional bedroom, game room, etc. Each level has its own zoned AC and heating control, wood shutters, recessed lighting. There is a lovely patio off the dining room that is perfect for family fun and entertaining. This well maintained community has pool, spa, BBQ area.