Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:00 AM

2891 Maricopa Street

2891 Maricopa Street · (310) 378-9494
Location

2891 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful detached home in the gated community, Belmar. This detached home has the largest floor plan and is move in ready. There are hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, den, large master suite with huge walk in closet and Jacuzzi tub, separate laundry room, and additional room and bath on the third level that can be an additional bedroom, game room, etc. Each level has its own zoned AC and heating control, wood shutters, recessed lighting. There is a lovely patio off the dining room that is perfect for family fun and entertaining. This well maintained community has pool, spa, BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2891 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2891 Maricopa Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2891 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2891 Maricopa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2891 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2891 Maricopa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2891 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2891 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2891 Maricopa Street offer parking?
No, 2891 Maricopa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2891 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2891 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2891 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2891 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2891 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2891 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2891 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2891 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
