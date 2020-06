Amenities

granite counters walk in closets pool playground hot tub fireplace

Luxury Gated Community at “The Breakers”. Great OPEN FLOOR PLAN at Kitchen, Dining area and Family Room. Gourmet Kitchen, Tasteful Granite Counter top with cabinets. Family room with Fireplace , Formal Living Room, Spacious Master bedroom offers Big Walk-In-Closet. Easy to maintain back yard. One of the best locations in the complex, close to pool, spa, playground and green area. Very convenient to Wilson Park, shopping malls, restaurants and school.