2887 Maricopa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, Free standing home in gated community of "Belmar." Spacious 4 Bedroom + 4 Bath + Huge Loft (3rd/top level w/ full bath). Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, & Open to Great Family room w/ fireplace. Gorgeous - Brand New - Laminate Wood flooring throughout. Fresh interior paint. Major Upgrades throughout! All LED lights. New AC system. Brand new ceiling fans. Plantation shutters. Formal Dining room. Formal Living room. 1 Full Bath on main level. Laundry room on 2nd level, along w all bedrooms. Private own patio. 2 car attached garage plus 1 exterior parking space. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & BBQ. Convenient location close to shopping centers, schools, parks, hospital, restaurants, library, beaches, & much more. Ready to move in.