Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2887 Maricopa Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

2887 Maricopa Street

2887 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2887 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful, Free standing home in gated community of "Belmar." Spacious 4 Bedroom + 4 Bath + Huge Loft (3rd/top level w/ full bath). Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, & Open to Great Family room w/ fireplace. Gorgeous - Brand New - Laminate Wood flooring throughout. Fresh interior paint. Major Upgrades throughout! All LED lights. New AC system. Brand new ceiling fans. Plantation shutters. Formal Dining room. Formal Living room. 1 Full Bath on main level. Laundry room on 2nd level, along w all bedrooms. Private own patio. 2 car attached garage plus 1 exterior parking space. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & BBQ. Convenient location close to shopping centers, schools, parks, hospital, restaurants, library, beaches, & much more. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2887 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2887 Maricopa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2887 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 2887 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2887 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2887 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Maricopa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
