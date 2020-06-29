2825 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool

Welcome to Park Plaza Estates! Updated interior - Enter this private unit through an enclosed patio, a spacious area to enjoy a

family living. First level shares a living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with built in cabinets. Kitchen is bright with well

appointed appliances. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, his and her sink and vanity, and separate tub and shower areas. Resort like

amenities include, sports court, pool with jacuzzi, gym, and children's playground. Close to restaurants, schools, farmer's market,

and churches. First $75 per each repair paid by tenants, last 45 days sign and lock box.