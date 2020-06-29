All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

2825 Plaza Del Amo

2825 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Park Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Welcome to Park Plaza Estates! Updated interior - Enter this private unit through an enclosed patio, a spacious area to enjoy a
family living. First level shares a living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with built in cabinets. Kitchen is bright with well
appointed appliances. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, his and her sink and vanity, and separate tub and shower areas. Resort like
amenities include, sports court, pool with jacuzzi, gym, and children's playground. Close to restaurants, schools, farmer's market,
and churches. First $75 per each repair paid by tenants, last 45 days sign and lock box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2825 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2825 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
No, 2825 Plaza Del Amo does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Plaza Del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2825 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Plaza Del Amo does not have units with dishwashers.
