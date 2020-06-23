All apartments in Torrance
2800 Plaza Del Amo
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:32 AM

2800 Plaza Del Amo

2800 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90505
La Terraza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Most desirable Summerwind 3 bedroom End unit townhome with one of the best location. Wood flooring throughout, granite counters in kitchen with newer stainless steel sink & dishwasher, newer tile floors & newer faucets in all bathrooms, smooth ceilings. Bright living room has fireplace and patio door access to the private front patio. Three bedroom upstairs, master suite has walk-in closet & own bath with double sinks. Large laundry room downstairs with washer, dryer & sink. Gated complex with 3 pools, spsa, clubhouse, kid's playground, walking distance to Wilson Park & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2800 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2800 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Plaza Del Amo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2800 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Plaza Del Amo has units with dishwashers.
