2800 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool

Most desirable Summerwind 3 bedroom End unit townhome with one of the best location. Wood flooring throughout, granite counters in kitchen with newer stainless steel sink & dishwasher, newer tile floors & newer faucets in all bathrooms, smooth ceilings. Bright living room has fireplace and patio door access to the private front patio. Three bedroom upstairs, master suite has walk-in closet & own bath with double sinks. Large laundry room downstairs with washer, dryer & sink. Gated complex with 3 pools, spsa, clubhouse, kid's playground, walking distance to Wilson Park & shopping.