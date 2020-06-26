All apartments in Torrance
2765 Maricopa Street

2765 Maricopa Street
Location

2765 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
This beautiful home located in the gated community of Belmar features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an additional “bonus” room on the first floor. The bonus room could be used as 5th bedroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors and dual glazed windows throughout. Formal living and dining room with cozy duel sided gas fireplace. Chef kitchen with European style cabinetry, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, gas top cook with cast iron grades, quiet power dishwasher, granite counter tops and center island. Well kept private rear/side yard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Community offers pool, spa cabana & BBQ area. This is single residence, no common wall is shared with other another property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2765 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2765 Maricopa Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2765 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2765 Maricopa Street offer parking?
No, 2765 Maricopa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2765 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2765 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2765 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2765 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
