2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310

2742 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful one bedroom condo in Torrance, CA - Welcome home to The Meridian at Cabrillo complex. This spectacular newer condominium complex is a senior community for adults 55+ and offers a gated subterranean garage with 1 parking space. The Meridian is built around a central courtyard featuring luxurious bubbling fountains, a spacious community room with a warm and cozy fireplace, kitchen, big screen TV and an upscale fitness center and is equipped with an elevator.

Contact Donna for a showing 562-760-9856

This intelligent 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located upstairs.

Other great features include:
* Private balcony
* High ceilings
* Quartz counter tops
* Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring
* New carpet
* Fresh paint
* AC

PRIME LOCATION! Your home is ideally located minutes to multiple parks and golf courses, Old Town Torrances, AMC Rolling HIlls 20, Bowlero Torrance, Lomita Railroad Museum, Southeast Branch Library, Wilson Park Sports Center, Torrance Certified Farmer's Market, Redondo Beach Pier, and much more. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants! You will truly enjoy making this home yours.

Contact Donna for a showing 562-760-9856.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have any available units?
2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have?
Some of 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 is pet friendly.
Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 offer parking?
Yes, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 offers parking.
Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have a pool?
No, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 does not have a pool.
Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have accessible units?
No, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
