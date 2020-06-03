2742 Cabrillo Avenue #310

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom condo in Torrance, CA - Welcome home to The Meridian at Cabrillo complex. This spectacular newer condominium complex is a senior community for adults 55+ and offers a gated subterranean garage with 1 parking space. The Meridian is built around a central courtyard featuring luxurious bubbling fountains, a spacious community room with a warm and cozy fireplace, kitchen, big screen TV and an upscale fitness center and is equipped with an elevator.



Contact Donna for a showing 562-760-9856



This intelligent 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located upstairs.



Other great features include:

* Private balcony

* High ceilings

* Quartz counter tops

* Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring

* New carpet

* Fresh paint

* AC



PRIME LOCATION! Your home is ideally located minutes to multiple parks and golf courses, Old Town Torrances, AMC Rolling HIlls 20, Bowlero Torrance, Lomita Railroad Museum, Southeast Branch Library, Wilson Park Sports Center, Torrance Certified Farmer's Market, Redondo Beach Pier, and much more. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants! You will truly enjoy making this home yours.



No Cats Allowed



