2737 Maricopa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Your awaited Free standing home in the gated community of "Belmar." Popular model with Spacious! 4 bedrooms + 3 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, refrigerator included, island/breakfast counter, & Open to Family room w/ dual fireplace. Formal dining room w/ dual fireplace. Formal living room. Useful 1 full bath on main level. Wood floors throughout. Central heating & A/C system. Upstair laundry room (washer/dryer included.) Master Suite. Private own patio with no one behind! 2 car attached garage plus 1 exterior parking space. Easy location towards entrance. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & BBQ. Convenient location close to schools, parks, shopping centers, hospitals, eateries, library, beaches, & much more.