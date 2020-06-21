All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2737 Maricopa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2737 Maricopa Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:04 AM

2737 Maricopa Street

2737 Maricopa Street · (310) 483-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2737 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Your awaited Free standing home in the gated community of "Belmar." Popular model with Spacious! 4 bedrooms + 3 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, refrigerator included, island/breakfast counter, & Open to Family room w/ dual fireplace. Formal dining room w/ dual fireplace. Formal living room. Useful 1 full bath on main level. Wood floors throughout. Central heating & A/C system. Upstair laundry room (washer/dryer included.) Master Suite. Private own patio with no one behind! 2 car attached garage plus 1 exterior parking space. Easy location towards entrance. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & BBQ. Convenient location close to schools, parks, shopping centers, hospitals, eateries, library, beaches, & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2737 Maricopa Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2737 Maricopa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Maricopa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2737 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Maricopa Street does offer parking.
Does 2737 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 Maricopa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2737 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2737 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2737 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Maricopa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2737 Maricopa Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity