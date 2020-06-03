All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:44 PM

2724 Cabrillo Ave. Torrance, CA 90501

2724 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Contact Kay Kim 213-300-9366, yeonjk@yahoo.com.

HOA, Trash, Gardening Paid by the Owner.
Showing everyday with an appointment.

Gated Townhouse Community, 4-Car Garage,
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms.

Wood Floor, Fire Place, Walk-in Closet, Kitchen Island, Living Room, Dining Room, Office/Den Room, Big Patio, Master Bedroom with Balcony, Central Air Condition, Central Heating System, Inside House Washer & Dryer Hook-ups, Many/Large Storage space even garage has a storage area, Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Cable Ready, 5 Local Parks within 5mins, Safe Neighborhood.

4 miles from Redondo Beach, 3 minutes from Del Amo Mall, Great School District (Torrance HS), Close to 110fwy, 405fwy, 105fwy, 91fwy, 1 PCH fwy.

*Torrance is often considered on of the most desirable living locales in all of California. Good shopping, great schools, and incredible seaside views makes Torrance an ideal living community. Spend lazy afternoons on beautiful Torrance Beach, and with only an average of 25 rainy days per year, practically every day is a beach day. Imagine leaving your office at lunchtime to take a dip in the warm Pacific Ocean.

*Torrance Unified School District.
*Cal State University Dominguez Hills, Cal State University Long Beach, Los Angeles Harbor College.
*Torrance Park, Wilson Park, Hickory Park, Sur La Brea Park.
*Torrance Library.
*Harbor-UCLA Medical, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Little Company of Mary Hospital, Kaiser Hospital.
*Redondo Beach, Torrance Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach.
*Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Torrance Historical Society Museum, South Bay Pavilion, Torrance Old Town, Madrona Marsh Nature Center & Preserve, South Bay Conservatory, Sea-Aire Golf Course, Alondra Park Golf Course, Alpine Village, Farmers Market, Ice Skating Link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

