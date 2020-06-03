2724 Cabrillo Ave. Torrance, CA 90501

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Contact Kay Kim 213-300-9366, yeonjk@yahoo.com.



HOA, Trash, Gardening Paid by the Owner.

Showing everyday with an appointment.



Gated Townhouse Community, 4-Car Garage,

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms.



Wood Floor, Fire Place, Walk-in Closet, Kitchen Island, Living Room, Dining Room, Office/Den Room, Big Patio, Master Bedroom with Balcony, Central Air Condition, Central Heating System, Inside House Washer & Dryer Hook-ups, Many/Large Storage space even garage has a storage area, Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Cable Ready, 5 Local Parks within 5mins, Safe Neighborhood.



4 miles from Redondo Beach, 3 minutes from Del Amo Mall, Great School District (Torrance HS), Close to 110fwy, 405fwy, 105fwy, 91fwy, 1 PCH fwy.



*Torrance is often considered on of the most desirable living locales in all of California. Good shopping, great schools, and incredible seaside views makes Torrance an ideal living community. Spend lazy afternoons on beautiful Torrance Beach, and with only an average of 25 rainy days per year, practically every day is a beach day. Imagine leaving your office at lunchtime to take a dip in the warm Pacific Ocean.



*Torrance Unified School District.

*Cal State University Dominguez Hills, Cal State University Long Beach, Los Angeles Harbor College.

*Torrance Park, Wilson Park, Hickory Park, Sur La Brea Park.

*Torrance Library.

*Harbor-UCLA Medical, Torrance Memorial Hospital, Little Company of Mary Hospital, Kaiser Hospital.

*Redondo Beach, Torrance Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach.

*Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Torrance Historical Society Museum, South Bay Pavilion, Torrance Old Town, Madrona Marsh Nature Center & Preserve, South Bay Conservatory, Sea-Aire Golf Course, Alondra Park Golf Course, Alpine Village, Farmers Market, Ice Skating Link.