2687 Clarellen Street

Pristine 4 bedroom Home in South Torrance! Large living room and dining area plus a Family room with a Fireplace and wet bar. High ceilings. Some City Light views from the kitchen, Family room, backyard and 3 bedrooms. Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a full bath. Nice wide staircase for easy move in/out. Attached over sized 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Laundry hookups inside. Tenant pays all utilities except gardener. South Torrance Schools. Landlord says no smoking and no pets.