All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2687 Clarellen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2687 Clarellen Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

2687 Clarellen Street

2687 Clarellen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2687 Clarellen Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine 4 bedroom Home in South Torrance! Large living room and dining area plus a Family room with a Fireplace and wet bar. High ceilings. Some City Light views from the kitchen, Family room, backyard and 3 bedrooms. Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a full bath. Nice wide staircase for easy move in/out. Attached over sized 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Laundry hookups inside. Tenant pays all utilities except gardener. South Torrance Schools. Landlord says no smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2687 Clarellen Street have any available units?
2687 Clarellen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2687 Clarellen Street have?
Some of 2687 Clarellen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2687 Clarellen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2687 Clarellen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2687 Clarellen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2687 Clarellen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2687 Clarellen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2687 Clarellen Street offers parking.
Does 2687 Clarellen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2687 Clarellen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2687 Clarellen Street have a pool?
No, 2687 Clarellen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2687 Clarellen Street have accessible units?
No, 2687 Clarellen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2687 Clarellen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2687 Clarellen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles