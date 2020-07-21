All apartments in Torrance
2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23

2686 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2686 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
BRIGHT & AIRY, 1630 SQ FT TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY W/ HUGE 3-CAR GARAGE, LARGE FRONT PATIO, BALCONY & OPEN LIVING SPACE CLOSE TO SHOPPING & FREEWAY ACCESS! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2.5BA
Approx. 1630 Sq Ft
Spacious Front Patio & Balcony off Master
Huge 3-Car Garage & Guest Parking (Secured Access)
Bright & Open Living Space
Living Rm w/ Fireplace, Dining Area & Built-Ins (22'x12')
Bright & Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/ All Stainless Appliances (Refrig, D/W, Stove/Oven & Micro) (12'x13'9")
Office Nook off Kitchen (6'x5')
Spacious Master w/ His & Hers Vanities, Walk-In Closet & Separate Tub/Shower (12.5'x12'9")
Bright 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets (9'9"x9'9")
Laundry w/ W/D Off Kitchen
Beautiful Laminate Throughout & Tile in Baths
Additional Hallway Closet
Residential Neighborhood Close to Shopping, Freeway Access & 15 Mins to Beach!
Gardener Pd
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE1834063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have any available units?
2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have?
Some of 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 pet-friendly?
No, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 offers parking.
Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have a pool?
No, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have accessible units?
No, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2686 Cabrillo Ave - 23 has units with dishwashers.
