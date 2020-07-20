2654 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Here is your chance to get into those great Torrance schools! A beautiful house in the Walteria area. Walk to Rolling Hills Mall with Trader Joe's, Whole Food, AMC theaters, and so much more. All appliances included in the rent. Undated bathroom. Dual pane windows help keep the house cozy in the winter and cool in the summer. The is an A/C unit, also.Wood floors throughout. Easy access to the 110 freeway. Call Landon Rook @ 310-892-0170 or Eric Rook @ 310-961-0030 to set up an appointment to view the inside