Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2654 Pacific Coast
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

2654 Pacific Coast

2654 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2654 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Here is your chance to get into those great Torrance schools! A beautiful house in the Walteria area. Walk to Rolling Hills Mall with Trader Joe's, Whole Food, AMC theaters, and so much more. All appliances included in the rent. Undated bathroom. Dual pane windows help keep the house cozy in the winter and cool in the summer. The is an A/C unit, also.Wood floors throughout. Easy access to the 110 freeway. Call Landon Rook @ 310-892-0170 or Eric Rook @ 310-961-0030 to set up an appointment to view the inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 Pacific Coast have any available units?
2654 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 2654 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
2654 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2654 Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2654 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2654 Pacific Coast has units with air conditioning.
