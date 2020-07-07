All apartments in Torrance
/
Torrance, CA
/
2640 WOODBURY Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

2640 WOODBURY Drive

2640 Woodbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Woodbury Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
South Bayport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Beautiful tree-lined gated community of South Bayport! Bright and and airy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, detached free standing home with open floor plan. Entry leads to formal living room with fireplace and connected dining room. Family room with wet bar has high vaulted ceilings and opens up to large patio for barbeques and entertaining. Spacious open kitchen with center island. Luxurious master suite with 3 closets (2 are walk-in) and large bathroom with spa tub, separate shower & dual sinks. 2 additional bedrooms with spacious closets and additional bathroom with dual sinks. Laundry room off garage. New washer & dryer can be included upon request. Attached oversized 2-car garage with ample storage space. This complex includes a huge pool, spa, park & children's play area, and plenty of guest parking. Great location....beaches, farmer's market, Del Amo Shopping Center, theaters, & restaurants all within a short distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have any available units?
2640 WOODBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have?
Some of 2640 WOODBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 WOODBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2640 WOODBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 WOODBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2640 WOODBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2640 WOODBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 WOODBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2640 WOODBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2640 WOODBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 WOODBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 WOODBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.

