2640 WOODBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room

Beautiful tree-lined gated community of South Bayport! Bright and and airy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, detached free standing home with open floor plan. Entry leads to formal living room with fireplace and connected dining room. Family room with wet bar has high vaulted ceilings and opens up to large patio for barbeques and entertaining. Spacious open kitchen with center island. Luxurious master suite with 3 closets (2 are walk-in) and large bathroom with spa tub, separate shower & dual sinks. 2 additional bedrooms with spacious closets and additional bathroom with dual sinks. Laundry room off garage. New washer & dryer can be included upon request. Attached oversized 2-car garage with ample storage space. This complex includes a huge pool, spa, park & children's play area, and plenty of guest parking. Great location....beaches, farmer's market, Del Amo Shopping Center, theaters, & restaurants all within a short distance!