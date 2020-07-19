All apartments in Torrance
2605 Sepulveda Boulevard

2605 Sepulveda Blvd · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2605 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Olde Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the coveted heart of Torrance "Trade-Winds" 55+ community. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless appliances. Spacious family room area complemented by new laminated hardwood floors. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and an over sized walk-in shower. And has a private patio over looking the courtyard with swimming pool. The unit has locker in front of the 2 tendum parking spaces. The community boasts swimming pool, game room, gym/exercise room. Short walk to Wilson Park and Major grocery/shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
2605 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have?
Some of 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Sepulveda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
