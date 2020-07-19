2605 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking pool

Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the coveted heart of Torrance "Trade-Winds" 55+ community. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless appliances. Spacious family room area complemented by new laminated hardwood floors. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and an over sized walk-in shower. And has a private patio over looking the courtyard with swimming pool. The unit has locker in front of the 2 tendum parking spaces. The community boasts swimming pool, game room, gym/exercise room. Short walk to Wilson Park and Major grocery/shops.