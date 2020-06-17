All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2602 Loftyview Drive

2602 Loftyview Drive · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls. The 4 bedroom floor plan features a remodeled kitchen with stainless
steel appliances, fireplace in living room, separate dining area, laundry area, spacious master bedroom with a masterly crafted master bathroom and
laundry area. The home is accented with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The rear yard features a covered patio and yard area for entertaining and relaxation. Beautiful pastoral views and adjacent to the empty saddle club with views of club grounds.
Other amenities include a 2 car garage, central heat and A/C, easy access to Commuter routes and community park a short walk away. A rare rental property built by owner contractor and ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Loftyview Drive have any available units?
2602 Loftyview Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Loftyview Drive have?
Some of 2602 Loftyview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Loftyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Loftyview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Loftyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Loftyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2602 Loftyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Loftyview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2602 Loftyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Loftyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Loftyview Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Loftyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Loftyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Loftyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Loftyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Loftyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
