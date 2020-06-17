2602 Loftyview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls. The 4 bedroom floor plan features a remodeled kitchen with stainless

steel appliances, fireplace in living room, separate dining area, laundry area, spacious master bedroom with a masterly crafted master bathroom and

laundry area. The home is accented with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The rear yard features a covered patio and yard area for entertaining and relaxation. Beautiful pastoral views and adjacent to the empty saddle club with views of club grounds.

Other amenities include a 2 car garage, central heat and A/C, easy access to Commuter routes and community park a short walk away. A rare rental property built by owner contractor and ready to go.