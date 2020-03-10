25622 Amber Leaf Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Light bright and cheerful. Kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, granite counter tops, newer stove and refrigerator. Huge formal living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Family room off kitchen which opens up to a spacious nicely landscaped backyard. Powder room is also on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite is huge with a separate shower and tub, lots of closet space and a balcony. Both other bedrooms are good size as well. 2 car garage with laundry. Best of Torrance schools, Walteria Elementary, Richardson Middle and South High.