Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

25622 Amber Leaf Road

25622 Amberleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

25622 Amberleaf Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light bright and cheerful. Kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, granite counter tops, newer stove and refrigerator. Huge formal living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Family room off kitchen which opens up to a spacious nicely landscaped backyard. Powder room is also on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite is huge with a separate shower and tub, lots of closet space and a balcony. Both other bedrooms are good size as well. 2 car garage with laundry. Best of Torrance schools, Walteria Elementary, Richardson Middle and South High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have any available units?
25622 Amber Leaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have?
Some of 25622 Amber Leaf Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25622 Amber Leaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
25622 Amber Leaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25622 Amber Leaf Road pet-friendly?
No, 25622 Amber Leaf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 25622 Amber Leaf Road offers parking.
Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25622 Amber Leaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have a pool?
No, 25622 Amber Leaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have accessible units?
No, 25622 Amber Leaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25622 Amber Leaf Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25622 Amber Leaf Road does not have units with dishwashers.

