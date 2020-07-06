All apartments in Torrance
2552 W 232nd St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2552 W 232nd St

2552 West 232nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2552 West 232nd Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Marble Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5BR/3BA Home in Marble Estates, Torrance Close to Parks, Schools and Shopping! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 5BR/3BA
- Approx. 2,534 Sq Ft
- Spacious 2-Car Garage w/Storage + Gated RV/Boat Parking on Side-Yard
- Laundry Area in Garage w/ Washer & Dryer and Sink
- Extremely Bright and Spacious Family Room w/High Vaulted Ceilings & Huge Windows
- Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Appliances (Refrigerator, Stovetop & Oven)
- Huge Den Area w/Built-in Wet Bar and Slider to Beautifully Landscaped Backyard
- Lower Level Features 2 Good Sized Bedrooms & Recently Remodeled Bathroom w/ Standup Shower
- Upstairs Features Master Bedroom w/3/4 Bath, Two Bedrooms and Full Bathroom
- Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities
- 12 Month Minimum Lease
- Sorry No Pets and No Smoking Please

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE1865051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 W 232nd St have any available units?
2552 W 232nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 W 232nd St have?
Some of 2552 W 232nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 W 232nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2552 W 232nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 W 232nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2552 W 232nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2552 W 232nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2552 W 232nd St offers parking.
Does 2552 W 232nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 W 232nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 W 232nd St have a pool?
No, 2552 W 232nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2552 W 232nd St have accessible units?
No, 2552 W 232nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 W 232nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 W 232nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

