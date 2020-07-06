2552 W 232nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5BR/3BA Home in Marble Estates, Torrance Close to Parks, Schools and Shopping! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

- 5BR/3BA

- Approx. 2,534 Sq Ft

- Spacious 2-Car Garage w/Storage + Gated RV/Boat Parking on Side-Yard

- Laundry Area in Garage w/ Washer & Dryer and Sink

- Extremely Bright and Spacious Family Room w/High Vaulted Ceilings & Huge Windows

- Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Appliances (Refrigerator, Stovetop & Oven)

- Huge Den Area w/Built-in Wet Bar and Slider to Beautifully Landscaped Backyard

- Lower Level Features 2 Good Sized Bedrooms & Recently Remodeled Bathroom w/ Standup Shower

- Upstairs Features Master Bedroom w/3/4 Bath, Two Bedrooms and Full Bathroom

- Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities

- 12 Month Minimum Lease

- Sorry No Pets and No Smoking Please



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE1865051)