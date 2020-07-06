2552 W 232nd St

Amenities
Beautiful 5BR/3BA Home in Marble Estates, Torrance Close to Parks, Schools and Shopping! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 5BR/3BA
- Approx. 2,534 Sq Ft
- Spacious 2-Car Garage w/Storage + Gated RV/Boat Parking on Side-Yard
- Laundry Area in Garage w/ Washer & Dryer and Sink
- Extremely Bright and Spacious Family Room w/High Vaulted Ceilings & Huge Windows
- Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Appliances (Refrigerator, Stovetop & Oven)
- Huge Den Area w/Built-in Wet Bar and Slider to Beautifully Landscaped Backyard
- Lower Level Features 2 Good Sized Bedrooms & Recently Remodeled Bathroom w/ Standup Shower
- Upstairs Features Master Bedroom w/3/4 Bath, Two Bedrooms and Full Bathroom
- Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities
- 12 Month Minimum Lease
- Sorry No Pets and No Smoking Please
***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
(RLNE1865051)