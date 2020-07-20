All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2537 W 225th Place

2537 West 225th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2537 West 225th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Sunray

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
This bright and open unit has been updated from top to bottom. You will find newer laminate wood floors in the living room and bedroom and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite counters, stainless sink and a newer stove/range. The bathroom has newer flooring, fixtures, a Corian countertop, and Corian shower walls. There is a laundry room shared only by the tenants living in the 4 units. One garage space, in a two car garage, is designated for this unit. Additionally, you will find plenty of parking on the street. As you look out your living room window, you will find a beautiful view of the Palos Verdes hillside. This four-plex property is situated in a neighborhood that is primarily single family residences giving it the feel of a home. No cats allowed but owner will consider a quiet dog. Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 W 225th Place have any available units?
2537 W 225th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 W 225th Place have?
Some of 2537 W 225th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 W 225th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2537 W 225th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 W 225th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 W 225th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2537 W 225th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2537 W 225th Place offers parking.
Does 2537 W 225th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 W 225th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 W 225th Place have a pool?
No, 2537 W 225th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2537 W 225th Place have accessible units?
No, 2537 W 225th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 W 225th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 W 225th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
