2537 W 225th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This bright and open unit has been updated from top to bottom. You will find newer laminate wood floors in the living room and bedroom and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite counters, stainless sink and a newer stove/range. The bathroom has newer flooring, fixtures, a Corian countertop, and Corian shower walls. There is a laundry room shared only by the tenants living in the 4 units. One garage space, in a two car garage, is designated for this unit. Additionally, you will find plenty of parking on the street. As you look out your living room window, you will find a beautiful view of the Palos Verdes hillside. This four-plex property is situated in a neighborhood that is primarily single family residences giving it the feel of a home. No cats allowed but owner will consider a quiet dog. Come check it out.