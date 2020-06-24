2513 Apple Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Mediterranean style Townhome built by Mark La Charite Homes in 2002. Comes complete with appliances to include Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Private two car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry conveniently located upstairs for convenience. Two Master Suites upstairs, each with their own bathrooms and balcony patios. Spacious living and dining areas and half bath down. Great cooks kitchen with granite tile counters. Other custom features include skylights and window treatments. This is an AMAZING value! Excellent Torrance Schools and neighborhood. Award-winning Elementary school within walking distance.