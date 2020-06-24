All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2513 Apple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2513 Apple Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:29 PM

2513 Apple Avenue

2513 Apple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2513 Apple Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mediterranean style Townhome built by Mark La Charite Homes in 2002. Comes complete with appliances to include Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Private two car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry conveniently located upstairs for convenience. Two Master Suites upstairs, each with their own bathrooms and balcony patios. Spacious living and dining areas and half bath down. Great cooks kitchen with granite tile counters. Other custom features include skylights and window treatments. This is an AMAZING value! Excellent Torrance Schools and neighborhood. Award-winning Elementary school within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Apple Avenue have any available units?
2513 Apple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Apple Avenue have?
Some of 2513 Apple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Apple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Apple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Apple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Apple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2513 Apple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Apple Avenue offers parking.
Does 2513 Apple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Apple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Apple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 Apple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Apple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 Apple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Apple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Apple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles