24542 Park Street

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in an area street with a resort-like feel located just minutes from Redondo Beach, parks, excellent dining and shopping opportunities, horse and hiking trails, and top schools in the Torrance Unified School District. This condo is located in an upper end unit in the quiet corner area of the complex. Features new waterproof laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen boasts new stone counters, sleek white cabinetry, newly upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a convenient pantry. Amenities include community spa, beautiful landscaping, gated and secured underground parking for 2 automobiles, and trash/water service. Notice: This is an unfurnished condo. Pets are case by case, no dogs. No Smoking. Thank you.