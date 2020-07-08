All apartments in Torrance
24542 Park Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:27 PM

24542 Park Street

24542 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

24542 Park Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in an area street with a resort-like feel located just minutes from Redondo Beach, parks, excellent dining and shopping opportunities, horse and hiking trails, and top schools in the Torrance Unified School District. This condo is located in an upper end unit in the quiet corner area of the complex. Features new waterproof laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen boasts new stone counters, sleek white cabinetry, newly upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a convenient pantry. Amenities include community spa, beautiful landscaping, gated and secured underground parking for 2 automobiles, and trash/water service. Notice: This is an unfurnished condo. Pets are case by case, no dogs. No Smoking. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24542 Park Street have any available units?
24542 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24542 Park Street have?
Some of 24542 Park Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24542 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
24542 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24542 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24542 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 24542 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 24542 Park Street offers parking.
Does 24542 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24542 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24542 Park Street have a pool?
No, 24542 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 24542 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 24542 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24542 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24542 Park Street has units with dishwashers.

