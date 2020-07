Amenities

This is an upgraded 3 bedrooms single family home with new carpets, new paint, and a completely remodeled bathroom. Kitchen with new granite counters, new appliances (garbage disposal, dishwasher, & faucet) and new cabinet is clean and bright.Great location and on the same street, 2nd block is the library, 3rd block is the middle school, all within the Torrance School District, shopping center, and many restaurants.