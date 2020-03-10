2446 231st St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - TORRANCE - For rent is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Torrance. Large open living and dining area upon entry. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Master bedroom complete with separate master bathroom that has been completely remodeled as well. House includes large laundry/wash room. Long driveway with plenty of parking with a 2 car garage as well. Private backyard with a deck great for entertaining. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 310-339-0209.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161710)