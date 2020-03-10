All apartments in Torrance
2446 231st St
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2446 231st St

2446 231st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2446 231st Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - TORRANCE - For rent is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Torrance. Large open living and dining area upon entry. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Master bedroom complete with separate master bathroom that has been completely remodeled as well. House includes large laundry/wash room. Long driveway with plenty of parking with a 2 car garage as well. Private backyard with a deck great for entertaining. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 310-339-0209.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 231st St have any available units?
2446 231st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 231st St have?
Some of 2446 231st St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 231st St currently offering any rent specials?
2446 231st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 231st St pet-friendly?
No, 2446 231st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2446 231st St offer parking?
Yes, 2446 231st St offers parking.
Does 2446 231st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 231st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 231st St have a pool?
No, 2446 231st St does not have a pool.
Does 2446 231st St have accessible units?
No, 2446 231st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 231st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 231st St does not have units with dishwashers.
