All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 24237 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
24237 Ocean Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

24237 Ocean Avenue

24237 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24237 Ocean Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming quiet beautiful tree lined street in Walteria. Mother in-law quarters on first level has 1 bed/1 bath updated with large walk in shower, double sinks. Wood/tiles flooring throughout, Kitchen island. Smooth ceilings with ceiling fans. Newer exterior and interior paint. Central forced air heating. Separate front door and lots of storage. Washer/dryer hookups. Bonus **Private rear alley** attached direct access two-car garage off of alley, room to park extra cars. Beautiful yard with new cement patio. In award winning Torrance Unified School District, only two miles from the beach, walk to park & restaurants, and short distance from Hollywood Riviera. It is a perfect location for access to all the Southbay has to offer. Please contact DeDe Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24237 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
24237 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24237 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 24237 Ocean Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24237 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24237 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24237 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24237 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 24237 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24237 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 24237 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24237 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24237 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 24237 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24237 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24237 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24237 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24237 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles