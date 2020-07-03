24237 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming quiet beautiful tree lined street in Walteria. Mother in-law quarters on first level has 1 bed/1 bath updated with large walk in shower, double sinks. Wood/tiles flooring throughout, Kitchen island. Smooth ceilings with ceiling fans. Newer exterior and interior paint. Central forced air heating. Separate front door and lots of storage. Washer/dryer hookups. Bonus **Private rear alley** attached direct access two-car garage off of alley, room to park extra cars. Beautiful yard with new cement patio. In award winning Torrance Unified School District, only two miles from the beach, walk to park & restaurants, and short distance from Hollywood Riviera. It is a perfect location for access to all the Southbay has to offer. Please contact DeDe Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.