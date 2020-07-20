23822 Los Codona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

You will enjoy this hard to find modern Mediterranean style detached home in the heart of South Torrance. Open floor plan with laminated floor throughout. A cozy fireplace in family room. an open modern kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter top. Huge master bedroom with high ceiling and its own walk-in closet. A light filled master bathroom with separate shower and full size bath tub.You will also enjoy convenient laundry room which is located upstairs. Close to schools and shopping centers and the ocean is only five minutes away.