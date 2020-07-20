23822 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505 Southwood Riviera
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will enjoy this hard to find modern Mediterranean style detached home in the heart of South Torrance. Open floor plan with laminated floor throughout. A cozy fireplace in family room. an open modern kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter top. Huge master bedroom with high ceiling and its own walk-in closet. A light filled master bathroom with separate shower and full size bath tub.You will also enjoy convenient laundry room which is located upstairs. Close to schools and shopping centers and the ocean is only five minutes away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23822 Los Codona Avenue have any available units?
23822 Los Codona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23822 Los Codona Avenue have?
Some of 23822 Los Codona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23822 Los Codona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23822 Los Codona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.