Torrance, CA
23611 Iris Avenue #C
23611 Iris Avenue #C

23611 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23611 Iris Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Marble Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gated Condo 3BR/ 2BA - This beautiful condo community is tucked away in the quiet corner of Moreno Valley California. This community sits at the base of the Perris mountains. The home features 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, inside a gated community! Short walking distance away is the Moreno Valley College, Starbucks, cold stone, Jersey Mikes, popeyes, Stater Brothers, AND a CVS!!! a short 8-minute drive gets you to either the 215 or the 60 freeway!

What are you waiting for! Come stop by and take a look at this wonderful condo!

Disclaimer
CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487 Option 2!
For Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com

No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Will consider dogs under 20 lbs.

If you have scheduled an appointment to view the property, our Leasing Agents will contact you to confirm your appointment 30-60 minutes prior to the appointment. Unconfirmed appointments will not be kept. Late appointments will require a reschedule.

The lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. NO WARRANTY/GUARANTEE on Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers and/or Spas. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for the highest and best lease offer.

(RLNE5501547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have any available units?
23611 Iris Avenue #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 23611 Iris Avenue #C currently offering any rent specials?
23611 Iris Avenue #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23611 Iris Avenue #C pet-friendly?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C offer parking?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C does not offer parking.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23611 Iris Avenue #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have a pool?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C does not have a pool.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have accessible units?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C does not have accessible units.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23611 Iris Avenue #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 23611 Iris Avenue #C does not have units with air conditioning.

