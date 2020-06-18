2349 Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Here is an opportunity to lease a beautifully upgraded, fully furnished unit from the resort style condo complex, The Foundry! 2 bedroom/2 baths nestled above the lush courtyard's tropical setting. This unit is loaded with upgrades including open floor plan beautiful travertine tile flooring, plush carpet, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large private patio. Two side by side parking spaces and two storage units are included. You can relax poolside and enjoy other amenities such as jacuzzi, patio/lounge area, outdoor fireplace, bbq and eating area, cabana, restrooms and shower facilities. Located walking distance to Wilson Park and the sports complex with baseball, basketball and tennis courts, batting cages and local farmers market twice a week. This one won't last!