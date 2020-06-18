All apartments in Torrance
2349 Jefferson Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

2349 Jefferson Street

2349 Jefferson Street · (310) 619-9389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2349 Jefferson Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Here is an opportunity to lease a beautifully upgraded, fully furnished unit from the resort style condo complex, The Foundry! 2 bedroom/2 baths nestled above the lush courtyard's tropical setting. This unit is loaded with upgrades including open floor plan beautiful travertine tile flooring, plush carpet, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large private patio. Two side by side parking spaces and two storage units are included. You can relax poolside and enjoy other amenities such as jacuzzi, patio/lounge area, outdoor fireplace, bbq and eating area, cabana, restrooms and shower facilities. Located walking distance to Wilson Park and the sports complex with baseball, basketball and tennis courts, batting cages and local farmers market twice a week. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Jefferson Street have any available units?
2349 Jefferson Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Jefferson Street have?
Some of 2349 Jefferson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Jefferson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2349 Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Jefferson Street does offer parking.
Does 2349 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Jefferson Street have a pool?
Yes, 2349 Jefferson Street has a pool.
Does 2349 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 2349 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.
