/
Torrance, CA
/
23442 Evalyn Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020

23442 Evalyn Avenue

23442 Evalyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23442 Evalyn Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out the Vitual Tour! Pets welcome! Charming home in a delightful South Torrance neighborhood close to award-winning schools, parks, shopping & gorgeous South Bay beaches. Recent upgrades include new paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring & new carpet in entry. Spacious kitchen with double oven & large breakfast bar, open to a dining space & family room making it the perfect place for your gatherings. High-end custom kitchen cabinetry is clean with lots of storage space - perfect for an avid chef or baker. Cozy living room with fireplace, plantation shutters & charming window seat that looks out to the porch & a beautiful shade tree. Upstairs, the master bedroom & third bedroom can be locked to create one large master suite if desired. Upstairs bedrooms have privacy as there are no neighboring windows directly next door. Relaxing skyline and tree views from most of the windows & peaceful sunset views from the upstairs. The bedrooms have large closets & plentiful storage space throughout. Clean, fully fenced, grassy backyard is the perfect space for outdoor entertaining & the pets or kids to enjoy. Laundry conveniently located inside with the washer, dryer and refrigerator included (w/o warranty). This home sits on a east/west facing lot & receives beautiful sunrise & sunset lighting plus cool ocean breezes. Timed sprinklers & gardener included so no outdoor maintenance required! Tenant pays all utilities including water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

