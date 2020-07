Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony

Fantastic Lower Riveira Home with newly refinished hardwood floors, open floorpan to kitchen and dining area all the way to backyard and deck with City Views. 3 generously sized bedrooms and super sharp bathrooms. Great location close to all three award winning Torrance Schools, shopping, Riviera Village and the beach.