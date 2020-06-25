All apartments in Torrance
2335 Santa Cruz Court

Location

2335 Santa Cruz Court, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brand-new kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room and a family room that overlooks the private backyard. There's 1 bedroom on the first floor with a full bath, and on the second floor there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master suite with a huge walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage, an indoor laundry room and a lovely backyard (gardener is included). Applicants must have good credit and proof of income. Owner may consider a small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have any available units?
2335 Santa Cruz Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have?
Some of 2335 Santa Cruz Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Santa Cruz Court currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Santa Cruz Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Santa Cruz Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Santa Cruz Court is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Santa Cruz Court offers parking.
Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Santa Cruz Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have a pool?
No, 2335 Santa Cruz Court does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have accessible units?
No, 2335 Santa Cruz Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Santa Cruz Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Santa Cruz Court does not have units with dishwashers.
