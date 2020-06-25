2335 Santa Cruz Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brand-new kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room and a family room that overlooks the private backyard. There's 1 bedroom on the first floor with a full bath, and on the second floor there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master suite with a huge walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage, an indoor laundry room and a lovely backyard (gardener is included). Applicants must have good credit and proof of income. Owner may consider a small pet.