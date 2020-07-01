2313 W. 183rd St

Amenities
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in North Torrance - Spacious home in secluded cul-de-sac. Bonus enclosed 264 Square Foot covered Patio Enclosure, with tiled floor and an abundance of natural light light that floods the room and ushers you to your private serene backyard. Bright and airy kitchen, spacious with dining on the counter or just off the kitchen in adjacent dining room. The Washer & Dryer is also located in the covered patio with direct access to side yards.
Owner plans on building an RV garage in near future, tenant will receive a $200/mo credit when construction begins, credit terminates once it's built. (Refer to owners rendering in photos)
2 Car Garage
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
Good credit required
1 year lease
No pets
(RLNE5670083)