Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

2313 W. 183rd St

2313 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2313 183rd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in North Torrance - Spacious home in secluded cul-de-sac. Bonus enclosed 264 Square Foot covered Patio Enclosure, with tiled floor and an abundance of natural light light that floods the room and ushers you to your private serene backyard. Bright and airy kitchen, spacious with dining on the counter or just off the kitchen in adjacent dining room. The Washer & Dryer is also located in the covered patio with direct access to side yards.

Owner plans on building an RV garage in near future, tenant will receive a $200/mo credit when construction begins, credit terminates once it's built. (Refer to owners rendering in photos)

2 Car Garage
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
Good credit required
1 year lease
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 W. 183rd St have any available units?
2313 W. 183rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 W. 183rd St have?
Some of 2313 W. 183rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 W. 183rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W. 183rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W. 183rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2313 W. 183rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2313 W. 183rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2313 W. 183rd St offers parking.
Does 2313 W. 183rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 W. 183rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W. 183rd St have a pool?
No, 2313 W. 183rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2313 W. 183rd St have accessible units?
No, 2313 W. 183rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W. 183rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 W. 183rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

