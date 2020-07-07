23108 Los Codona Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded Single Family home in Tuscany Meadows, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in South Torrance. This home features 5 bedrooms, all upstairs and 4 bathrooms that are beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has been opened and remodeled custom cabinetry and high end appliances, good for entertaining. Marble tile when you enter, and throughout the main level. Carpet upstairs. Close to award winning Arnold Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle & South Torrance High, and major throughways.