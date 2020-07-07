All apartments in Torrance
23108 Los Codona Avenue

23108 Los Codona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23108 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded Single Family home in Tuscany Meadows, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in South Torrance. This home features 5 bedrooms, all upstairs and 4 bathrooms that are beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has been opened and remodeled custom cabinetry and high end appliances, good for entertaining. Marble tile when you enter, and throughout the main level. Carpet upstairs. Close to award winning Arnold Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle & South Torrance High, and major throughways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have any available units?
23108 Los Codona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 23108 Los Codona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23108 Los Codona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23108 Los Codona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23108 Los Codona Avenue offers parking.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have a pool?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23108 Los Codona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23108 Los Codona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

