Single family home in a quiet neighborhood in Torrance. 3 Bedrooms 13/4 bath, over 1,200 square feet, living room with a fireplace, family room, dining room and a good size backyard. This home is centrally located close to the 405 freeway, schools, and shopping centers. Target is walking distance and the Rodium is just around the corner. Low maintenance front yard with 2 car garage.



(RLNE5408243)