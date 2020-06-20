23037 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $2,995 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Approx 1,400 Sq.Ft.
- Carpet flooring in bedrooms and common areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, and dining room
- Dual Pane Windows
- Fire Place in Living Room
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Stainless Steel Dish Washer
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Central Heat
- Private Back Yard
- Garage Work Shop
- 2 Car Garage + Long Driveway
- $25 Water Credit per month
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.