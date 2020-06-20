All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:50 PM

23037 Pennsylvania Avenue

23037 Pennsylvania Avenue · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $2,995 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Approx 1,400 Sq.Ft.

- Carpet flooring in bedrooms and common areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, and dining room
- Dual Pane Windows
- Fire Place in Living Room
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Stainless Steel Dish Washer
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Central Heat
- Private Back Yard
- Garage Work Shop
- 2 Car Garage + Long Driveway
- $25 Water Credit per month
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23037 Pennsylvania Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity