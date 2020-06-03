2303 Jefferson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Newer built 3 bed & 3 full bath spacious townhome at popular Village on Oak by Wilson Park. One guest bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, laundry area & attached two car garage are on ground level. Up the stairs, spacious living/dining, large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & tons of cabinets, 2nd guest bedroom & full bathroom, refreshing balcony are on main floor. On top level is the private master suite featuring huge bathroom with his/her double vanity, soaking tub & separate shower stall & walk-in closet which provides ample space to store all your clothes/shoes/hats, etc. LED recessed lights, central A/C, tankless water heater, double pane windows, beautiful floors (wood & carpet) throughout. Additional assigned parking space for your guest or 3rd car. HOA amenities include resort like pool/spa/BBQ area & kids play ground. Healthy lifestyle living by Wilson Park which hosts Farmer's Market on Tuesdays & Saturdays. Convenient to shopping, post office & Del Amo Mall. Original owner. Very charming Move-In condition home is waiting for YOU.