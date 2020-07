Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Located in the inner circle near the golf course. This unit has many upgrades including dual pane windows and sliding doors. TheH den was converted into 3rd bedroom. New Horizons is a resort community with pools, spa, tennis court, golf course, gym, craft shops and lot more. Close to Mall, parks, beach and medical facilities.