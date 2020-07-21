22927 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms with 3 baths. Bright and airy. Newer exterior and interior paint. Refinished oak hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with newer dishwasher, sink, faucet. Master suite with own full bathroom & bay windows to view backyard. Smooth ceilings with ceiling fans. Central forced air heating. Detached two-car garage with new roll-up door. Long driveway behind wooden gate. Room to park extra cars. Huge backyard with new cement patio. Recently termite fumigation done. No pets, no smokers.

