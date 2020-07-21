All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:06 PM

22927 Ocean Avenue

22927 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22927 Ocean Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms with 3 baths. Bright and airy. Newer exterior and interior paint. Refinished oak hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with newer dishwasher, sink, faucet. Master suite with own full bathroom & bay windows to view backyard. Smooth ceilings with ceiling fans. Central forced air heating. Detached two-car garage with new roll-up door. Long driveway behind wooden gate. Room to park extra cars. Huge backyard with new cement patio. Recently termite fumigation done. No pets, no smokers.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22927 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
22927 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22927 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 22927 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22927 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22927 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22927 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22927 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22927 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22927 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 22927 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22927 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22927 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 22927 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22927 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22927 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22927 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22927 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
