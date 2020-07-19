BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH - SOUTH TORRANCE - Spacious living area upon entry complete with bright open windows and a fireplace. Kitchen completely remodeled with dining area attached. Hardwood floors throughout entire unit including all three bedrooms. Big open backyard with patio and grassy area great for entertaining. Please call KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 for an appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22925 Anza Ave have any available units?
22925 Anza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22925 Anza Ave have?
Some of 22925 Anza Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22925 Anza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22925 Anza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22925 Anza Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22925 Anza Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22925 Anza Ave offer parking?
No, 22925 Anza Ave does not offer parking.
Does 22925 Anza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22925 Anza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22925 Anza Ave have a pool?
No, 22925 Anza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22925 Anza Ave have accessible units?
No, 22925 Anza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22925 Anza Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22925 Anza Ave does not have units with dishwashers.