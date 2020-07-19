22925 Anza Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH - SOUTH TORRANCE - Spacious living area upon entry complete with bright open windows and a fireplace. Kitchen completely remodeled with dining area attached. Hardwood floors throughout entire unit including all three bedrooms. Big open backyard with patio and grassy area great for entertaining. Please call KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 for an appointment to view.



(RLNE4572098)