Great Hollywood Riviera location within easy walking distance to the beach and shops on Catalina Avenue. This home features freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout in a natural tone. New interior paint. Updated kitchen with 5 burner stainless steel stove. The living room has a bay window and gas/wood burning fireplace. The rear yard has several fruit trees and newly constructed planter boxes for a vegetable garden. The garage is detached and has a long driveway for easy off-street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have any available units?
228 Via Buena Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Via Buena Ventura have?
Some of 228 Via Buena Ventura's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Via Buena Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
228 Via Buena Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.