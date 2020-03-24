228 Via Buena Ventura

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great Hollywood Riviera location within easy walking distance to the beach and shops on Catalina Avenue. This home features freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout in a natural tone. New interior paint. Updated kitchen with 5 burner stainless steel stove. The living room has a bay window and gas/wood burning fireplace. The rear yard has several fruit trees and newly constructed planter boxes for a vegetable garden. The garage is detached and has a long driveway for easy off-street parking