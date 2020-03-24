All apartments in Torrance
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

228 Via Buena Ventura

228 Via Buena Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

228 Via Buena Ventura, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Great Hollywood Riviera location within easy walking distance to the beach and shops on Catalina Avenue. This home features freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout in a natural tone. New interior paint. Updated kitchen with 5 burner stainless steel stove. The living room has a bay window and gas/wood burning fireplace. The rear yard has several fruit trees and newly constructed planter boxes for a vegetable garden. The garage is detached and has a long driveway for easy off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have any available units?
228 Via Buena Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Via Buena Ventura have?
Some of 228 Via Buena Ventura's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Via Buena Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
228 Via Buena Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Via Buena Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 228 Via Buena Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura offer parking?
Yes, 228 Via Buena Ventura offers parking.
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Via Buena Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have a pool?
No, 228 Via Buena Ventura does not have a pool.
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have accessible units?
No, 228 Via Buena Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Via Buena Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Via Buena Ventura has units with dishwashers.

