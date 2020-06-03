All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

22428 Linda Drive

22428 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22428 Linda Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Adorable 2 Bed Single Family Home in Seaside Torrance! - 2 bed, 1 bath single family house on a 6200 sq foot lot in the desirable "Seaside Torrance".
Approx 834 sq feet of living space.
HUGE back yard with lots of grass with automatic sprinklers.
LED lights beautifully strung in the back yard, ALL new landscaping, great for BBQ and entertaining!
Original hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen.
Laundry room and hookups off the kitchen.
Close to award-winning Torrance Schools- Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle School & Torrance High.
Walking distance to Candy Cane Lane, Sleepy Hollow, Seaside Ranchos for the Holiday Stroll!
Tenant pays all utilities except gardener, owner will consider an indoor cat.
1-year lease - Available NOW!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4956683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22428 Linda Drive have any available units?
22428 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22428 Linda Drive have?
Some of 22428 Linda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22428 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22428 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22428 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22428 Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22428 Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 22428 Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22428 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22428 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22428 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 22428 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22428 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 22428 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22428 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22428 Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
