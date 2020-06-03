22428 Linda Drive

Amenities

Adorable 2 Bed Single Family Home in Seaside Torrance! - 2 bed, 1 bath single family house on a 6200 sq foot lot in the desirable "Seaside Torrance".

Approx 834 sq feet of living space.

HUGE back yard with lots of grass with automatic sprinklers.

LED lights beautifully strung in the back yard, ALL new landscaping, great for BBQ and entertaining!

Original hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen.

Laundry room and hookups off the kitchen.

Close to award-winning Torrance Schools- Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle School & Torrance High.

Walking distance to Candy Cane Lane, Sleepy Hollow, Seaside Ranchos for the Holiday Stroll!

Tenant pays all utilities except gardener, owner will consider an indoor cat.

1-year lease - Available NOW!



No Dogs Allowed



