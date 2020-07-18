22413 Ocean Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly carport gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 04/20/19 Kona Kai Apartments - Property Id: 104903



Spacious 1 Bedroom-1 Bath units just minutes from the beach, restaurants, walking distance to Del Amo Shopping Mall and in the South Torrance School District. Includes stove, microwave, ceiling fan, new tile back splashes, tile vanity, tub and shower enclosure, vaulted ceilings in upper units, laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area, large closets, extra closet storage in hallway, remote carport parking with additional storage, on-site laundry rooms, quiet gated community, fitness center, pool and BBQ with picnic areas. Rents starting at $1695 up to $1775 per month plus deposit. Call for add'l information (310)375-0040

Keywords: Swimming pool, fitness center, gated, BBQ, 90505

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104903

Property Id 104903



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4767938)