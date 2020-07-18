All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

22413 Ocean Ave

22413 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22413 Ocean Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 04/20/19 Kona Kai Apartments - Property Id: 104903

Spacious 1 Bedroom-1 Bath units just minutes from the beach, restaurants, walking distance to Del Amo Shopping Mall and in the South Torrance School District. Includes stove, microwave, ceiling fan, new tile back splashes, tile vanity, tub and shower enclosure, vaulted ceilings in upper units, laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area, large closets, extra closet storage in hallway, remote carport parking with additional storage, on-site laundry rooms, quiet gated community, fitness center, pool and BBQ with picnic areas. Rents starting at $1695 up to $1775 per month plus deposit. Call for add'l information (310)375-0040
Keywords: Swimming pool, fitness center, gated, BBQ, 90505
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104903
Property Id 104903

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4767938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22413 Ocean Ave have any available units?
22413 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22413 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 22413 Ocean Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22413 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22413 Ocean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22413 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22413 Ocean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22413 Ocean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22413 Ocean Ave offers parking.
Does 22413 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22413 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22413 Ocean Ave have a pool?
Yes, 22413 Ocean Ave has a pool.
Does 22413 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 22413 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22413 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22413 Ocean Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
