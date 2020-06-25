Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

A Must See Newly Remodeled Home located at 2212 W 185th ST, Torrance CA 90504 - This great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has 1700 sq ft of newly remodeled living space. In addition to new carpets and a freshly painted interior, you will find a remodeled kitchen that features all brand new appliances and two remodeled bathrooms. The spacious living room has a fireplace and a wet bar. Other great features of this home include an attached 2 car garage, a patio and a backyard to enjoy this great California weather. Don't wait to see this one! Schedule a viewing today! Call Leasing Agent at HCM Property Management at 949.734.7309 for more details.



No Cats Allowed



