Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

2212 W. 185th St

2212 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 185th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Must See Newly Remodeled Home located at 2212 W 185th ST, Torrance CA 90504 - This great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has 1700 sq ft of newly remodeled living space. In addition to new carpets and a freshly painted interior, you will find a remodeled kitchen that features all brand new appliances and two remodeled bathrooms. The spacious living room has a fireplace and a wet bar. Other great features of this home include an attached 2 car garage, a patio and a backyard to enjoy this great California weather. Don't wait to see this one! Schedule a viewing today! Call Leasing Agent at HCM Property Management at 949.734.7309 for more details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5184032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 W. 185th St have any available units?
2212 W. 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 W. 185th St have?
Some of 2212 W. 185th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 W. 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
2212 W. 185th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 W. 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 W. 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 2212 W. 185th St offer parking?
Yes, 2212 W. 185th St offers parking.
Does 2212 W. 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 W. 185th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 W. 185th St have a pool?
No, 2212 W. 185th St does not have a pool.
Does 2212 W. 185th St have accessible units?
No, 2212 W. 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 W. 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 W. 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
