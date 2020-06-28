22020 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Design loft very central, a block from Union Sq, Chinatown and the Financial District.

Located on the top floor of a San Francisco Historical building with gated entry and security personal.

The loft has a fully equipped kitchen including dish washer), 1.5 bathrooms, in Unit Washer and Dryer, walk-in closet and bathroom attached to the bedroom. The living room has a sleeper sofa, a fireplace and a 55" UHD TV connected to a Bose audio system.

Fully furnished with high end furnitures. Zen Heaven Memory memory foam mattress.

The building has a roof top terrace as well with lodging and dining areas.

There is a bike storage and a storage unit in the basement.