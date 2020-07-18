218 Calle De Arboles

Amenities

This Hollywood Riviera home has a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and pull-out drawers, Caesar stone counters, and new flooring. Throughout the home are raised hardwood floors refinished highlighting the natural wood. The bathrooms were remodeled with new cabinets, vinyl flooring, and fixtures. The backyard has a large patio area and landscaped with a seedless lemon tree and roses. A locked gate opens to the wood chip walking trail stretching several miles along Palos Verdes Estates and Redondo Beach. Excellent schools in the area. Only a trek away is Torrance Beach, retail shops and restaurants in the Hollywood Riviera. One bedroom has a view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Bay. Pets okay.