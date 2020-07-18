All apartments in Torrance
Location

218 Calle De Arboles, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Hollywood Riviera home has a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and pull-out drawers, Caesar stone counters, and new flooring. Throughout the home are raised hardwood floors refinished highlighting the natural wood. The bathrooms were remodeled with new cabinets, vinyl flooring, and fixtures. The backyard has a large patio area and landscaped with a seedless lemon tree and roses. A locked gate opens to the wood chip walking trail stretching several miles along Palos Verdes Estates and Redondo Beach. Excellent schools in the area. Only a trek away is Torrance Beach, retail shops and restaurants in the Hollywood Riviera. One bedroom has a view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Bay. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Calle De Arboles have any available units?
218 Calle De Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Calle De Arboles have?
Some of 218 Calle De Arboles's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Calle De Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
218 Calle De Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Calle De Arboles pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Calle De Arboles is pet friendly.
Does 218 Calle De Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 218 Calle De Arboles offers parking.
Does 218 Calle De Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Calle De Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Calle De Arboles have a pool?
No, 218 Calle De Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 218 Calle De Arboles have accessible units?
No, 218 Calle De Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Calle De Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Calle De Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.
