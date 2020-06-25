All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

21630 Linda Drive

21630 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21630 Linda Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in West Torrance. Beautifully landscaped from and back yards. Lovely back patio with seating areas with a pergola covering. Nice grass area in back and front yards. Both front and back yard are fenced.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21630 Linda Drive have any available units?
21630 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21630 Linda Drive have?
Some of 21630 Linda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21630 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21630 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21630 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21630 Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21630 Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21630 Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 21630 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21630 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21630 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 21630 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21630 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 21630 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21630 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21630 Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.
