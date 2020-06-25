21630 Linda Drive

Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in West Torrance. Beautifully landscaped from and back yards. Lovely back patio with seating areas with a pergola covering. Nice grass area in back and front yards. Both front and back yard are fenced. Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in West Torrance. Beautifully landscaped from and back yards. Lovely back patio with seating areas with a pergola covering. Nice grass area in back and front yards. Both front and back yard are fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
