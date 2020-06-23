All apartments in Torrance
21617 Marjorie Avenue

21617 Marjorie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21617 Marjorie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Beautiful West Torrance Home located on a quiet tree lined street. Enter through a private courtyard. Gleaming Oak hardwood floors in living room, dining room and 2 bedrooms (new carpet in 3rd bedroom). Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast nook. New carpet in the family room with fireplace that opens out to the backyard. Master suite with good closet space and own 3/4 bath. Laundry hook ups in the 2 car garage. Very clean home located in a serine neighborhood, prestigious award winning West Torrance schools, close to Del Amo shopping center, dining and entertainment. Sorry NO pets, No Smoking and Excellent FICO Scores a must. Wall/Ceiling TV mounts/brackets not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have any available units?
21617 Marjorie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have?
Some of 21617 Marjorie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21617 Marjorie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21617 Marjorie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21617 Marjorie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21617 Marjorie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21617 Marjorie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21617 Marjorie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have a pool?
No, 21617 Marjorie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21617 Marjorie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21617 Marjorie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21617 Marjorie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
