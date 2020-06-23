21617 Marjorie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard garage

Beautiful West Torrance Home located on a quiet tree lined street. Enter through a private courtyard. Gleaming Oak hardwood floors in living room, dining room and 2 bedrooms (new carpet in 3rd bedroom). Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast nook. New carpet in the family room with fireplace that opens out to the backyard. Master suite with good closet space and own 3/4 bath. Laundry hook ups in the 2 car garage. Very clean home located in a serine neighborhood, prestigious award winning West Torrance schools, close to Del Amo shopping center, dining and entertainment. Sorry NO pets, No Smoking and Excellent FICO Scores a must. Wall/Ceiling TV mounts/brackets not allowed.